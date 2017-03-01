Dine Roundup: Baton Rouge Brunch for a Cure, winemaking and other food events

Mestizo's breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs and chorizo. The restaurant will be part of the Baton Rouge Brunch for a Cure event this weekend. Photo by Collin Richie

Baton Rouge Brunches to host Baton Rouge Brunch for a Cure this Sunday

Dive into a delicious brunch while helping to fight breast cancer. Grab a plate at the Baton Rouge Brunch for a Cure event Sunday, March 5.

The city-wide event includes restaurant participants such as The Overpass Merchant, City Cafe, Bergeron’s City Market, Tio Javi’s, Mestizo, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, La Divina Italian Cafe and several more. The restaurants will all be donating at least 15% of their brunch sales to Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge.

Hours vary by restaurant. Find out more about the event here.

The Vineyard’s first crawfish boil is happening this Sunday

Roll up your sleeves this Sunday for a crawfish boil event hosted by The Vineyard March 5, 3 p.m.-midnight.

For $15, get your hands on all-you-can-eat crawfish and happy hour prices while listening to music and eating with friends.

The Vineyard is at 11914 Coursey Blvd.

The Radio Bar offers free food at Sunday event

Make your way to The Radio Bar Sunday, March 5, for free food 3-7 p.m.

At the Free Food Sunday event, guests can try a plate of homemade pastalaya and white beans.

RSVP on the Facebook event page. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

LA Homebrew to teach winemaking class next Tuesday

Instead of buying a bottle of your favorite red or white wine, learn how to make wine yourself at the LA Homebrew wine making class Tuesday, March 7, 6-8 p.m.

At the event, students will learn how to make wine from a boxed ingredient kit and leave with two cases of their own wine.

The class is $175 for beginners without a winemaking kit and $50 for students with their own winemaking equipment.

Go to the Facebook event page for more information. To register call 773-9128 .