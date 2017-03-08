Dine Roundup: Barbers and Blues, Curbside Classics and other food events

The Mercer Supply Co. event page has not detailed what Iverstine Farms snacks will be provided, but we're still dreaming about these chorizo tacos. Photo by Courtney Holden

Mercer Supply Co. to host first Barbers and Blues event of the year

Get your beard groomed while snacking on food from Iverstine Family Farms and listening to musician Ryan Harris perform at the Barbers and Blues event at Mercer Supply Co.

Services such as beard grooms, face shaves and hairline cleanups will be offered at the event for discounted prices. Fest Colas—sodas that are naturally flavored and sweetened with Louisiana cane sugar—will also be available.

The event will be held Wednesday, March 8, 5-8 p.m. Admission is free. Find more information on the event at its Facebook event page.

Mercer Supply Co. is at 1010 Nicholson Drive in the 1010 Nic shopping center.

The Cajun Spoon partners with Curbside Burgers to host Curbside Classics event

Ever dream of drinking a milkshake and catching a drive-in movie like the guys and gals of the ’50s used to? Well, your dreams have come true: The Cajun Spoon and Curbside Burgers have collaborated to bring you Curbside Classics.

The event, happening at Curbside Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m., will include a vintage car show, a pop-up movie event and Curbside milkshakes, burgers and fries available for purchase.

Admission is free. Find more information on the event here.

Curbside Burgers is at 4158 Government St.

The Market at Circa 1857 hosts Champarty event to celebrate new additions to the complex

Indulge in free Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment and the works of more than 25 artists and creators at the Champarty event Thursday, March 9, 6:30-10 p.m. at The Market at Circa 1857.

Champarty guests will get to shop with local vendors while enjoying the sounds of Captain Green and a performance by the University High School band. The event celebrates two new shops at The Market: Sweet Leather, owned by mother-daughter duo Denise and Danielle Kerr and The Happy Cajun Gallery, owned by Richard and Michelle Lopez.

Get more information on the event here.

Brunch for a Cure celebrates a successful fundraiser with Thursday event

Participants and participating restaurants will gather at TimeOut Lounge Thursday, March 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m., for a social event to announce the amount raised during last weekend’s Brunch for a Cure event, where participating restaurants donated a portion of brunch sales to Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge.

Participating restaurants will be recognized and team awards will be given out. Get more information on the event and Baton Rouge Brunches on its Facebook page.

TimeOut Lounge is at 4619 Bennington Avenue.

Galatoire’s Bistro to offer Jameson Irish Whiskey Dinner

Eat, drink and be merry at the Jameson Irish Whiskey Dinner at Galatoire’s Bistro Wednesday, March 15, 7-10 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a five-course meal, each course paired with Jameson Irish Whiskey selections. Courses will include hand-passed hors d’oeuvres, roasted bell pepper and crab bisque, butter poached sea bass, confit veal cheek and strawberry, apple and brie tart.

Tickets are $70, purchase them here.

Galatoire’s Bistro is at 3535 Perkins Road.