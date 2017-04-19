From ‘Daily Report’: Old Entergy site in Mid City could get pizza parlor, microbrewery

Stock image

The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved rezoning the old Entergy building at 1509 Government St. in Mid City from light commercial to a designation for a restaurant serving alcohol.

The long-abandoned building is being redeveloped as the Electric Depot, a mixed-use development that developers hope to begin construction on in the next week or two.

Architect Dyke Nelson, who is leading the development team that the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority selected last summer to transform the site, told the commission a potential tenant wants to open a pizza parlor that serves beer.

“They are going to have a microbrewery there that serves local beer, so the idea is to adjust the current zoning to allow for alcohol,” Nelson said.

