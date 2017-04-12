From ‘Daily Report’: Cane Land Distilling Co. to open in May

Inside the Cane Land distillery. Photo by Allie Appel

Cane Land Distilling Co., at 760 St. Phillip St., will host a grand opening event on May 20 and expects to begin distributing its rum to local grocers and supermarkets—stretching from New Orleans to Baton Rouge to Lafayette—by early summer.

Located near the 13th Gate and Interstate 10 overpass, Cane Land produces fresh-pressed cane juice rum distilled from sugar cane grown and milled at the Alma Plantation & Sugar Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish. The plantation and sugar mill are owned by the family of Cane Land creator and co-owner Walter Tharp.

The distillery’s initial offerings will include Parade Argenté Rum, Parade Spiced Rum, ShinDig Vodka and Original Mississippi Floated Whisky.

