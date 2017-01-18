City Pork collaborates with chef, author for tonight’s ‘Buck, Buck, Moose’ beer dinner

Photos courtesy Holly A. Heyser

Prepare your tastebuds for an innovative dinner all about venison tonight at City Pork Brasserie & Bar.

The restaurant is collaborating with author and chef Hank Shaw as one stop on his cookbook tour for Buck, Buck, Moose: Recipes and Techniques for Cooking Deer, Elk, Moose, Antelope and Other Antlered Things.

City Pork’s Buck, Buck, Moose Beer & Deer Dinner will run 6-9 p.m. tonight, Jan. 18, and will feature four courses crafted by Executive Chef Ryan André.

“I like to work with venison because I’m an avid hunter myself,” André says.

He describes the evening’s menu as upscale, camp-style cooking. Dishes include Corncob Smoked Fallow Loin, Front Shoulder and Red Bean Soup, and Hind Leg Ragout with Doe Pâté Ravioli, according to the Facebook event page. For the finale, guests will be served Apple and Browned Butter Buckle.

Shaw lives in California, but he knows City Pork Hospitality Group part-owner Trey Williams because they hunted together in Texas. Shaw asked Williams if City Pork wanted to collaborate on an event, and they decided to focus on Shaw’s third book, which is a rundown of all things antlered. The cookbook contains information about various deer and moose species, a comprehensive section on preparing the meat and about 125 recipes.

Shaw says the book appeals to those who hunt—but also those who have wild game in the freezer courtesy of friends and family who hunt and aren’t sure what to do with it.

While the City Pork dinner is one of about 80 for Shaw’s book tour, he says each one is different. He’s done plenty of lecture and demo events but says he prefers “events where you can crack open a cold one.”

He’s excited to work with City Pork and show off a mashup of the restaurant’s style and his own cooking techniques. André will put his own spin on the menu and create original dishes instead of recreating dishes from the cookbook.

The City Pork dinner is $95 for a four-course meal with beer pairings or $75 without pairings. The dinner also includes a signed copy of Shaw’s cookbook, along with an author meet and greet.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page or call 615-8880.