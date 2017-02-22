Celebrating National Margarita Day with Lava Cantina

Lava Cantina's Blue Nectar, Death Valley and Thunderstruck margaritas. Photo by Courtney Holden

A refreshing margarita is good any day of the week, but it’s almost a necessity on National Margarita Day.

Today, Feb. 22, Lava Cantina‘s Perkins Rowe location and the recently added downtown location will be cranking out plenty of margaritas, ranging from its classic house margarita to specialty versions.

At the Perkins Rowe location, the restaurant will be celebrating with karaoke 7-10 p.m. Or, head downtown for live music from Scott Tully 6-10 p.m. All margaritas will be $1 off regular price and take-out gallons will be $10 off. A frozen or on-the-rocks gallon comes with cups, lime wedges and salt for $40.

Both locations offer about 15 margarita flavor combinations and options. Director of Operations Marc Mann says Lava Cantina’s house margarita is the restaurant’s best seller, but its more innovative concoctions also receive plenty of positive response, including the other three top sellers: Rhett’s Killarita, Mt. Vesuvius and Death Valley.

Rhett’s Killarita is the restaurant’s top-shelf margarita made with Patrón, Cointreau and Grand Marnier. The Mt. Vesuvius is a larger cocktail, and diners can choose between the strawberry or mango flavor topped with a 7-ounce Corona. The Death Valley presents the Mt. Vesuvius with an LSU twist of purple and gold colors.

Other unique margarita flavors include the Blue Nectar, made with coconut rum, Midori and Blue Curacao, and the Thunderstruck with jalapeños, cilantro, cucumbers and, of course, tequila.

“We like to think outside the box,” Mann says about the drink menu. The restaurant is constantly looking to offer something different to customers but to also celebrate the classics, he says. They’re still creating new flavors, including possibly releasing a King Cake margarita just in time for Mardi Gras.

The margarita menu is created as a collaboration between bartenders and the restaurant’s investment group, as well as feedback from regular customers, Mann says.

“We’re always looking for great suggestions and great recipes,” he says. “When we find one we like, we stick to it.”

If you’re looking for margarita specials after today, every Monday from 4 p.m. to close, both locations host Margarita Mondays with $2.50 house margaritas and $1 domestic groupie drafts. Lava Cantina also offers entertainment options every Wednesday with karaoke at Perkins Rowe and live music downtown.

The Downtown Lava Cantina is at 151 3rd St. and the Perkins Rowe restaurant is at 10001 Perkins Rowe.

Tell us about your favorite margarita in Baton Rouge in the comments!