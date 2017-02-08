How to avoid the Valentine’s Day crowds and make a knock-out meal at home instead

Strawberry Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding Parfaits. Photo courtesy Emilie Hebert

Instead of making reservations at a packed restaurant for Valentine’s Day, impress your friends—or that special someone—with a home-cooked meal.

We rounded up 10 recipe ideas to make throughout the day.

Breakfast in bed

Strawberry Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding Parfaits

Say good-bye to chocolate-covered strawberries with these protein-filled treats. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, these cute cups are a creamy, easy-to-make and healthy dessert for two.

French Toast Churro Bites

Wake your Valentine with breakfast in bed using a plate of these sweet little French toast hearts. A romantic upgrade from your standard style of French toast, these bites can be drizzled with Nutella, chocolate or maple syrup.

To drink

Pomegranate Ginger Champagne Sparkler

If you’re having an at-home gathering with your ladies (or guys), try this ruby red Champagne and pomegranate cocktail from this regular inRegister contributor.

Snacks and apps

Parmesan Garlic Knot Hearts

Pair these tasty heart-shaped garlic knots with a plate of spaghetti, pasta or Lover’s Lasagna (see further down) during your dinner for two.

No-Bake Valentine’s Day Chex Mix

Don’t feel like cooking? Just want a snack? No problem with this no-bake Chex mix recipe. Colorful and sweet, this recipe can be made with just the help of a microwave.

Red Velvet Truffles

What’s better than red velvet cake on Valentine’s Day? Chocolate-covered red velvet cake bites. Make your celebration special with these delectable truffles.

Entrees

Lover’s Lasagna

Eat healthy and hearty with this vegan lasagna recipe. Packed with protein, the Lover’s Lasagna uses cashew ricotta cheese and vegan Parmesan cheese to create a homemade, vegan/vegetarian friendly dinner for six.

Cheesy Baked Ziti with Vegetable and Meat Sauce

Bring on the cheese with this baked pasta recipe fit to serve 12 hungry Valentine’s Day party guests.

Desserts

Valentines Marshmallow Pops – marshmallows on a stick covered with chocolate and decorated with Red, Pink and White candy melts. Tasty and adorable.

Valentine’s Day Marshmallow Pops

Need a last-minute recipe to woo your Valentine? Using only three ingredients, you can create these chocolate-covered lollipops at home.

Boozy Red Trifles

For a little buzz and a lot of sweetness, grab a glass (or two) of these red velvet cake trifles. With delicious ingredients such as chocolate, raspberry and whipped cream, they’re bound to make your tastebuds fall in love.