5 beers to try at Baton Rouge On Tap this weekend

Baton Rouge On Tap returns for its second year this Saturday. With it comes a huge batch of beers from across the country—and even across the ocean—for your sampling pleasure.

While there will be plenty of Louisiana craft breweries from Lake Charles to Thibodaux to Shreveport represented, you’ll also be able to try some more exotic beers that can normally be hard or even impossible to come by in the Red Stick. We checked out the lineup and assembled our to-try list for Saturday. What’s on yours?

A post shared by Ballast Point (@ballastpointbrewing) on Dec 7, 2016 at 6:24am PST

1. Victory at Sea

Brewery: Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits

Hometown: San Diego, California

Style: Imperial porter

Flavors: Vanilla, coffee, caramel

ABV: 10%

A post shared by Brooklyn Brewery (@brooklynbrewery) on Jul 8, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

2. Brooklyn Sorachi Ace

Brewery: Brooklyn Brewery

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Style: Farmhouse saison

Flavors: Lemongrass, verbena, dill, lemon peel

ABV: 7.6%

A post shared by Stieglbrauerei (@stieglbrauerei) on Jul 25, 2016 at 1:20am PDT

3. Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Naturtrüb

Brewery: Stieglbrauerei zu Salzburg

Hometown: Salzburg, Austria

Style: Beer mixed drink (Stiegl-Goldbräu mixed with fruit juice)

Flavors: Grapefruit, lemon, lime

ABV: 2.5%

A post shared by Small Town Brewery (@smalltownbrewery) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

4. Not Your Mom’s Strawberry Rhubarb

Brewery: Small Town Brewery

Hometown: Wauconda, Illinois

Style: Fruit beer

Flavors: Strawberry, rhubarb, Madagascar vanilla, cinnamon

ABV: 5.9%

A post shared by lefthandbrewing (@lefthandbrewing) on Nov 10, 2016 at 5:46pm PST

5. Milk Stout Nitro

Brewery: Left Hand Brewing Company

Hometown: Longmont, Colorado

Style: Sweet stout

Flavors: Milk chocolate, mocha, vanilla cream, brown sugar

ABV: 6%

Baton Rouge On Tap will take over the River Center 2-5 p.m. Feb. 18 (or 12:30-5 p.m. if you spring for a $60 VIP ticket.). Regular tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Check out the Facebook event for more info.