5 beers to try at Baton Rouge On Tap this weekend

Baton Rouge On Tap returns for its second year this Saturday. With it comes a huge batch of beers from across the country—and even across the ocean—for your sampling pleasure.
While there will be plenty of Louisiana craft breweries from Lake Charles to Thibodaux to Shreveport represented, you’ll also be able to try some more exotic beers that can normally be hard or even impossible to come by in the Red Stick. We checked out the lineup and assembled our to-try list for Saturday. What’s on yours?
1. Victory at Sea
Brewery: Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits
Hometown: San Diego, California
Style: Imperial porter
Flavors: Vanilla, coffee, caramel
ABV: 10%
2. Brooklyn Sorachi Ace
Brewery: Brooklyn Brewery
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Style: Farmhouse saison
Flavors: Lemongrass, verbena, dill, lemon peel
ABV: 7.6%
3. Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Naturtrüb
Brewery: Stieglbrauerei zu Salzburg
Hometown: Salzburg, Austria
Style: Beer mixed drink (Stiegl-Goldbräu mixed with fruit juice)
Flavors: Grapefruit, lemon, lime
ABV: 2.5%
4. Not Your Mom’s Strawberry Rhubarb
Brewery: Small Town Brewery
Hometown: Wauconda, Illinois
Style: Fruit beer
Flavors: Strawberry, rhubarb, Madagascar vanilla, cinnamon
ABV: 5.9%
5. Milk Stout Nitro
Brewery: Left Hand Brewing Company
Hometown: Longmont, Colorado
Style: Sweet stout
Flavors: Milk chocolate, mocha, vanilla cream, brown sugar
ABV: 6%
Baton Rouge On Tap will take over the River Center 2-5 p.m. Feb. 18 (or 12:30-5 p.m. if you spring for a $60 VIP ticket.). Regular tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Check out the Facebook event for more info.
