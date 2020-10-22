We have only a little over a week left to get in our fill of Halloween festivities. It has us in the mood to make sweet treats at home.

225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch adapted some favorite treats from her childhood, making them healthier and taking out the preservatives that were so prevalent in the 1970s.

Caramel apples are the quintessential Halloween treat. Tracey updated them by adding a pinch of kosher salt to the caramel sauce to give it a twist. You can use a variety of sizes of apples, and you can decorate them in a number of ways. Just make sure the apples are completely dry before dipping them in the caramel. Store them in a cool, dry place to allow the caramel to set completely.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the October 2018 issue of 225.