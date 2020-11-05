Local citrus fruit is ready for harvest—and you’ve probably already been gifted a bag of satsumas or oranges already this month from your neighbors. The good news is it’s one of the tastiest ways to spruce up a holiday cocktail.

Craft bartenders will be the first to tell you that fresh juices play a big role in elevating an adult beverage. So why not take advantage of the oranges, kumquats, lemons, grapefruit and satsumas grown throughout the region? Extracting their fresh juice is the easiest way to go about it, but you can also make delectable simple syrup and use both the rind and fruit for a garnish in your favorite cocktails.

Read on for five ways to use Louisiana citrus in cocktails this fall, as featured in a December 2018 edition of 225 Dine.