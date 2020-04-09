The trend has popped up in major markets like New York, where fancy restaurants are tapping into their inventory of rare and expensive wines and liquors to get quick cash to help survive the economic strife of the COVID-10 pandemic.

The bottles are getting marked down significantly, with $1,000 wines going for half that in Big Apple hot spots. Or in the case of New Orleans cocktail bar Cure, auctioned off on Instagram.

Here in Baton Rouge, while restaurants aren’t necessarily dipping into their priceless, long-held spirits, they are displaying bottles for sale at the takeout counter or offering them up as part of Easter family meal packages.

Eater talked to several major restaurant owners across the country for an April 2 story about the trend of creating a retail opportunity out of their inventory.

“Selling wine, whether as add-ons for food pick up … or directly to consumers, makes a ton of sense right now,” Nick Kokonas, CEO of of Chicago reservation site Tock, told Eater. “The wine and liquor cellars are long-term investments … the best part is that these are not perishable goods, and we already have them on site.”

Read on for the full story from Eater.