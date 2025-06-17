With a mobile unit and a growing menu, a Brusly snoball stand has become a year-round operation

Over-the-top sugary creations have long been the trademark of S.A.B’s Snowball Shoppe, which opened in Brusly in 2012. Customers head to its 6203 La. Highway 1 S. storefront for an ever-growing menu that includes treats like snoballs served in frozen pineapples or stuffed with cheesecake, plus savory bites like homemade chili, hot dogs and nachos.

Owned by the Williams family, the shop is always expanding its menu—and its business. Its mobile unit allows S.A.B’s to link up with customers in various places, from this month’s Movies on the Plaza events at the Main Library at Goodwood to corporate events.

And while one would think that the cold season might see the Williams family take a break, they’ve decided to do the opposite. Fueled by customer requests over the years, their newer “winter shoppe” serves toasty s’mores, loaded hot chocolates with roasted marshmallows and other hot snacks. This past Mardi Gras season, the mobile unit parked around downtown Baton Rouge for parades, and customers could also pick up food from the Brusly drive-thru.

Although the shop has grown over 13 years, it has continued to be a family business run and operated only by the Williamses. It was born from Sidney Williams Sr.’s idea for a snoball stand and named after the family’s three sons: Sidney Jr., Aaron and Brennan.

“My husband, he would always take the kids to the snoball stand, and he decided he wanted to open one for the kids,” Veronica Williams says. “This is his whole plan: the shop, the name—he had it all together.”

Today, the vast menu features many snoball flavors and toppings, including ice cream and candy and savory foods like po-boys and boudin. Two new additions include four flavors of Italian ice and a Doritos bowl, containing Doritos, Rotel, ground beef and crawfish tails.

Veronica, who works at the shop full time, dreams up the fresh concoctions and additions. Her brain is always coming up with something, she says.

“Not to toot my own horn, but a lot of things you see at snoball stands, they didn’t do that until they saw we did it,” she says. “Like as far as putting candy on (snoballs), we started that in this area. … When that extra touch came, we were pretty much known for it.”

Although the shop had to close for the pandemic and rebuild due to a car crashing into the building, the family was able to add a drive-thru and retain many of its fans. Some even drive in from out of town.

“Consistency is the main thing,” Veronica says. “The product is always the same. A customer wants consistency, and they also want good customer service, as well.”

The Williamses’ sons have grown up, but the family doesn’t intend to slow down anytime soon—they are only looking to grow their menu and invent fun new snacks for the community to try.

“It’s hectic, it’s busy—work, for sure. But at the end of the day, we enjoy it,” Veronica says.

S.A.B’s Snowball Shoppe is at 6203 La. Highway 1 S. in Brusly and is open Monday-Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Find more info here.