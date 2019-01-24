Was your resolution for 2019 to start hitting the gym? We know the feeling.

If you’re looking for ways to get more out of gym time, though, your diet is one of the most crucial components. Baton Rouge has no shortage of dishes that can boost your athletic performance.

Cardio

Berries: Juices from The Big Squeezy

Berries have emerged as a preferred snack among runners thanks to their high doses of vitamin C and potassium, which help your body repair muscle micro-tears caused by running. An added benefit: They’re also high in fiber, helping you feel full for longer.

If you’re looking for a berry-rich food pre- or post-workout, you could try one of The Big Squeezy’s berry-centric juice options, like the Purple Rain or the Super Hero.

The Big Squeezy has seven locations in Baton Rouge. Find all the deets here.

Avocado: Avocado Toast from Magpie Cafe

Avocados are jam-packed with nutrition, with vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and anti-inflammatory properties.

But why are they good for cardio, specifically? Mainly due to their high levels of healthy fats, which make them a great source of energy for endurance activities. With one avocado containing 3 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber, and a wealth of electrolytes (often depleted during endurance workouts), there’s no reason not to sneak some of these into your diet.

If you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up, you could turn to Magpie Cafe for its avocado toast. However, avocados are also very easy to incorporate into your home or work diet, so there are plenty of ways to reap all of their benefits.

Magpie Cafe has two locations: 3205 Perkins Road and 333 Laurel St.

Beets: Up Beet Daily Smoothie Blend from Red Stick Spice Co.

Beets have been rumored to be a miracle food when it comes to endurance, and while the science isn’t yet definitive, it is undeniable that the roots pack a nutritious punch with folate, manganese, potassium, fiber and its natural nitrate content (what is said to be their biggest boost to athletic performance).

To incorporate beets into your diet, you could try Red Stick Spice Co.’s Up Beet Daily Smoothie Blend.

Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Strength training

Salmon: Salmon Poke Bowl from Poke Loa

From its high muscle-building protein content to its abundance of heart-healthy fats, salmon is a powerhouse of a food when it comes to strength training. The fish’s omega-3 fatty acids reduce insulin resistance, which, in turn, reduces fat storage.

To get your fill, you could look to Poke Loa’s Salmon Poke Bowl for a fast and effective post-workout source of nutrients. (There are tons of other healthy ingredients in your standard poke bowl, too.)

Poke Loa is at 3260 Highland Road.

Chicken Breast: Chirpin’ Chicken from The Salad Shop

It’s no accident that chicken has been a bodybuilding staple for decades. For starters, it’s clean and easy to prepare, but it’s also one of the leanest protein sources you’ll find in the supermarket—each 3-ounce serving contains 94 calories, 20 grams of protein and one gram of fat.

For a quick chicken meal, you could try The Salad Shop’s Chirpin’ Chicken made with spinach, purple onion, pecans and Craisins.

The Salad Shop has two locations: 3617 Perkins Road and 11445 Coursey Blvd.

Spinach: Marathon Salad from Fresh Junkie

Everyone knows spinach is good for you, but you might not know that scientists have proven that chemicals in spinach directly help the body convert protein into muscle mass.

All things considered, it looks like this leafy green is a must-have for maximum gym effectiveness. There are plenty of ways to incorporate spinach into your diet, but you could also opt to try Fresh Junkie’s Marathon Salad—it’s made with spinach, cucumber, almonds, avocado, edamame, carrots, roasted beets and a honey lime vinaigrette.

Fresh Junkie has two locations: 4257 Perkins Road and 501 Main St.