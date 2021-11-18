×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Dinner is on us: the ultimate gift card giveaway

  • By Sponsored Content

A delicious meal is easy to find here in the Capital City. When traveling, it’s rare to discover another restaurant that outshines our local favorites. It’s no doubt that the 225 area code is home to some of the best food.

If you love to dine out, we’ve got something just for you. Dinner is on us! 225 has created the ultimate gift card giveaway, Winner, Winner: What’s for Dinner, offering you the chance to win SIX gift cards for $225 each to some of our local favorite restaurant partners:

Elsie’s Plate & Pie
The Francis Southern Bar & Table
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
The Gregory
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar
Smokin’ Aces BBQ

Click here to enter for a chance to win—and save us a spot at your table!


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Wheelchair-accessible date activities around Baton Rouge
NEXT ARTICLE
At the new Iron Fork, sample plate lunch specials, Cajun meats and meals-to-go

Latest Stories