If you’re heading to the 13th Gate this Halloween weekend, you might need to get some liquid courage before stepping inside. Luckily, there are several downtown spots within walking distance that have got you covered.

Three Roll Estate’s variety of rums will send you to cocktail heaven before you encounter all those devilish frights.

“We get a lot of fun faces this time of year,” Three Roll lead bartender Jean Paul Guillory told 225 for an October 2019 story.

Luckily, the distillery’s tasting room is back in action, and you can also book a tour. Check out its Facebook page for opening times and the latest updates.

And just across the parking lot from the 13th Gate, the city’s oldest LGBTQ+ bar George’s Place is also open for business with a full patio for hanging out before or after your scary excursion.

Across South Boulevard and under the Mississippi River bridge, Brickyard South has opened its doors again. The bar has a cozy outdoor patio and is hosting a “Zombie Prom” Oct. 31 with a costume contest.

And if all that running from monsters leaves you feeling hungry, walk over to Pastime Restaurant for some pizza, drinks and more.