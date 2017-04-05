What’s Fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets in April

Strawberries at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Photo by Collin Richie

If you didn’t have your share of fresh, local strawberries in March, you’ve got another chance this April at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

With their peak season in both March and April and the warm weather upon us, you haven’t seen the last of Louisiana strawberries.

In addition to strawberries, shoppers will find new specialty crops such as asparagus, sugar snap peas, leeks and edible flowers on Saturdays.

Other crops making their way to the market this month include freshly dug potatoes, cucumbers, spring onions, yellow squash, zucchini, green beans and cherry tomatoes.

Leafy greens and root vegetables will continue to be in good supply with spinach, mustard greens, carrots, radishes, turnips and beets offered by local farmers.

Special events:

Enjoy a cooking demonstration with Daniel Thompson of D’Agostino’s Pasta Company at the “Fresh from the Market” series April 8 at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market. At the demonstration, Thompson will highlight seasonal produce in spring pasta dishes.

Demonstrations are located inside the North Street seating area of Main Street Market every Saturday.

Spring hours:

The farmers market is held Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, on 5th and Main streets downtown and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 6400 Perkins Road.