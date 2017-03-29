What to expect at Zapp’s International Beerfest this weekend

Patrons sample beers at last year's Zapp's International Beerfest. File photos by Miriam Buckner

Explore the tastes of more than 200 local and domestic beers at the 13th annual Zapp’s International Beerfest. Hosted by local potato chip brand Zapp’s the festival is both a beer tasting event and a fundraiser for the LSU Rural Life Museum.

At the event, April 1, 3:30-6 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of beers, ales and home brews in addition to Zapp’s kettle potato chips and items from other food vendors.

Rei Heroman, one of the event’s organizers (and full disclosure: a 225 senior account executive), says first-time guests can expect a fun, outdoor experience where they can learn more about local and national breweries.

Her suggestions for first-timers: “Walk around to get the layout of the land first. Try the beers that you haven’t tried yet, because there really is a great variety out there. If you don’t know a certain type of beer [at the festival], you can try it to see if you like it. [There will be] stuff that isn’t necessarily available at the stores.”

Heroman recommends stopping by the booths for local brewers and homebrew associations, such as Brasseurs a la Maison and Redstick Brewmasters, first because they’re more likely to have a smaller beer supply than the national breweries. Plus, the homebrew groups tend to have more unique, experimental brews.

She also suggests guests wear comfortable shoes that can handle the outdoors—the festival is a rain or shine event, and boots might be in order if the ground is still wet from Thursday’s expected storms.

Zapp’s International Beerfest is the main fundraising event for the LSU Rural Life Museum. The outdoor museum spans more than 25 acres, with displays educating patrons about the 18th and 19th century Louisiana working class and preserving the state’s rural architecture and artifacts.

Ticket prices for the beer festival vary and must be purchased in advance. General admission tickets are $35, VIP is $100 and designated driver tickets are $20. VIP tickets include entry an hour earlier to access the beer and food first as well as access to the museum’s indoor restrooms. The designated driver tickets include one free meal ticket.

You must be 21 to attend the event, and proper ID is required upon entry. Purchase your ticket at the front desk of the LSU Rural Life Museum 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. while tickets last.

The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane.