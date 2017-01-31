Art exhibits and concerts in Baton Rouge during January 2017

Courtesy Jeffery Wells.

ARTS: BEST BETS

Feb. 1

As part of Baton Rouge Gallery’s First Wednesday opening reception events, the gallery will hold a reception for the Brian Kelly/Jessica Sharpe Exhibition. 7-9 p.m. Free. batonrougegallery.org

Feb. 7

Don’t miss this month’s “LATCo Improv Night” at Spanish Moon. Recurring the first Tuesday of every month, The Leather Apron Theatre Co. holds a showcase varying in lineup for audiences to enjoy. This month’s show will include the duo B.A.M. and Carousel. 9:30 p.m. Free. leatheraprontheatre.com

Feb. 8-19

Swine Palace presents Love and Information, a fast-moving production with more than a hundred characters trying to make sense of data, social media, selfies and more in the Information Age. Ticket prices and showtimes vary. swinepalace.org

Feb. 9

The LSU Museum of Art will hold its Academy of Design series: Still Life Drawing, where guests can attempt three styles of still-life drawing found in the museum’s Elliott Daingerfield exhibit. 6-8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. lsumoa.org

Feb. 10-19

As the second part of Theatre Baton Rouge’s Turner-Fischer City Series, the theatre will present David Ives’ Venus in Fur. The adult comedy touches on the topic of male versus female power. Ticket prices and showtimes vary. theatrebr.org

Feb. 23

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra welcomes Marianna Prjevalskaya on piano for “Looking Forward: The Age of Enlightenment,” featuring pieces from Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven at the River Center Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary. brso.org

Ending Feb. 26

Louisiana Art & Science Museum closes its “Contemporary Old Masters” and “Passages of Time: Drawings by Gerry Wubben” exhibits this month. The exhibits span two floors with well-known Louisiana and national artists. Admission and hours vary. lasm.org

MUSIC: BEST BETS

Feb. 1

Head to the Dyson House Listening Room for the sounds of opener Christy Hays followed by Jeffrey Foucault. Show begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Find Dyson House on Facebook

Feb. 3

Prepare to cha-cha with Big Baby D.R.A.M. when the R&B and rap artist comes to the Varsity Theatre as part of his The Big Baby D.R.A.M. Tour. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. varsitytheatre.com

Feb. 9

Check out Gal Holiday & The Honky Tonk Revue with Molly Taylor opening at Spanish Moon. Ticket prices vary. thespanishmoon.com

Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with singer/pianist Tony DeSare and his swinging, old-school style. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. $20. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 15-16

The Manship Theatre will showcase River City Jazz Masters with The Clayton Brothers Quintet. Showtimes and ticket prices vary. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 16

Head to the Texas Club for a performance by Drake White and the Big Fire. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary. thetexasclub.com

Feb. 17

Check out jazz vibraphonist and percussionist Charles Brooks & The Collective performing at the Dyson House Listening Room. Begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Find Dyson House on Facebook

Feb. 18

Head to Varsity Theatre for a performance by rock and folk artist Devendra Banhart. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. varsitytheatre.com