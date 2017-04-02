Previewing Louisiana International Film Fest

Courtesy One Million Dollar Film.

It’s that time again—LIFF is back April 20-23 for another round of screenings, panels and parties at Perkins Rowe. Here’s a quick preview of some of the screenings you can check out this year. lifilmfest.org

70+

Number of films screening at LIFF 2017

86 minutes

Length of N.O.L.A. Circus, a comedy presented as one of the fest’s “Southern Perspectives” about two Algiers Point barbershops, their colorful regular characters and a confrontation with the KKK.

2008

Year documentary filmmaker Vanessa Gould won her first Peabody Award. Her latest work, Obit, features on the fest’s documentary lineup and digs into life on The New York Times obituary team.

$9.5 million

Price Fox Searchlight paid for distribution rights to Sundance fave Patti Cake$, which airs opening night. The indie flick stars newcomer Danielle McDonald as an aspiring New Jersey rapper.

1962

Year of the featherweight boxing championship fight between Finnish underdog Olli Mäki and America’s Davey Moore. On the “World Cinema” docket, The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki from Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen picked up the Un Certain Regard award at Cannes last year.

This article was originally published in the April 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.