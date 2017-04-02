How menu design at local restaurants makes the difference

Stock image.

The tables and chairs, the ingredients in the kitchen, the spirits behind the bar—a great restaurant or bar is the sum of many parts. The menu is one of the most crucial. It’s the introduction you get to a restaurant’s identity before the first plate of food or glass of whiskey makes it to your table. With so many bistros and bars trying to find their place in Baton Rouge’s scene, attention to that particular detail can sometimes make or break the experience. We rounded up some on-trend and well-designed menus around the city and asked the team at local design and branding firm BREW Agency about their top five menu design trends for 2017.

Hover over each menu to see the different styles of restaurants around town:

“One of the most interesting things about it is considering the psychology of how people will read through the menu and decide what to order. How can I make the customer’s experience a positive one, while also helping to boost the restaurant’s sales and operations? These things would probably never cross the mind of the average consumer, and that’s exactly how it should be. Good menu design should be transparent, allowing the customer to fully immerse themselves in the dining experience.” – Christina Blanchard, BREW art director

This article was originally published in the April 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.