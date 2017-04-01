A look at this season’s LSU Baseball uniforms—and the historic moments they honor

Photos courtesy of Chris Parent/LSU Athletics.

Baseball players are notoriously superstitious. From their pregame traditions and walkout songs to the rally caps and unwritten rules, the rituals of the sport seem just as important as the game itself.

The look of a uniform and how and when it’s worn are big parts of that mentality. They become iconic pieces of historic moments that players and fans alike can relate to.

Jerseys, especially throwbacks, carry a unique weight and swagger that LSU will tap into this baseball season. Each of the Tigers’ first four national title teams are represented in this year’s eight-uniform rotation, as well as three newer, updated looks to allow the 2017 squad to make its own history.

LSU is hoping to channel some of the magic from those memorable seasons. But regardless of how 2017 turns out, the Tigers will certainly look like winners.

Hover over each uniform to see which year it honors in LSU baseball history:

This article was originally published in the April 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.