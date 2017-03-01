Content provided by our sponsor: East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

August may seem like a lifetime ago for Baton Rougeans who have gone through so much. But it was actually only a little over six months ago that East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Warren Drake addressed teachers and system employees on the eve of a new school year. It was that day that Drake outlined a program centered on his “triple A plus C” formula for success: Academics, Arts, Athletics and Character. Since then a flood has disrupted much of life in our city, but the superintendent and district leadership team remain focused on what he calls “educating the whole child” as the mission of the school system.

The formula is simple. Drake believes that student education in the district’s schools should include rigorous academics, enrichment in the arts, vibrant athletics and healthy living initiatives, as well as strong character programs. He has charged the more than 70 school principals with addressing each of these pillars in their schools.

“We have to make learning fun and experiential. Not only that, but it has to address all of the needs and interests of our students. We need to give them a chance to explore and try new things. There may be that one particular program that ignites a spark in a student,” Drake said.

Academics

School system officials have increased efforts to engage partners to help with this comprehensive approach. In academics that has meant the formation of school advisory councils and participation in the new ExxonMobil BR STEM Network. The schools are also incorporating Core Six strategies, which outline methods to increase student engagement and achievement while preparing students for college and career.

At every turn Drake encourages the community to get plugged in to enhance academic experiences for EBR students. During a recent Lunch with the Supe featuring Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Drake called on the city and other partners to provide support to the academic programs through the engagement of their time, talent and resources. He cited mentoring programs, tutoring and summer opportunities as some of the ways to support academics.

Arts

Through partnerships with the Arts Council, George Rodrigue Foundation’s Louisiana A+ Schools, Kids Orchestra and other community groups, as well as diverse school-based arts offerings, the system is nurturing the inner creative genius.

Athletics

The superintendent believes health and wellness are key to students’ academic performance and overall quality of life. In addition to traditional competitive athletic programs, the schools are introducing more activity-based health and wellness initiatives.

Character

Character education, the final component in the superintendent’s formula for success, is addressed in the district through the Manners of the Heart program and a program developed around the organization’s 10 core values. In that initial August program, Drake told attendees that “The word of the year is respect.” Jill Rigby Garner of Manners of the Heart says she was happy to hear that commitment from Drake, who was among the first of Baton Rouge’s leaders to sign the #BRRespect Pledge.

Drake says the challenges in education are complex, but the solutions need not be. His goals for students are a support network of caring adults; diverse, challenging experiences; and high expectations. Academics, Arts, Athletics and Character may be the keys to success for Baton Rouge’s students. “Students rise to what we expect of them, what we believe for them,” Drake said.