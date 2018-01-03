We talk to health coach and Soul Food Project founder Brittany Lynn Kriger about food hangups and the new year

If there’s anything Brittany Lynn Kriger wants people to understand about food, it’s that food is not the enemy. A local yoga instructor and certified integrative nutrition health coach, Kriger founded the Soul Food Project to try to promote “body positive” thinking that supports fulfillment rather than denial.

Kriger’s mission is to help women reframe the way they think about food and health through workshops and one-on-one counseling. When she’s not helping clients or saluting the sun, you can catch her shopping at the Red Stick Farmers Market, delivering Wellness Wednesday tips on 103.3 FM or playing her ukulele. thesoulfoodprojectla.com

What do you hope to accomplish with the Soul Food Project?

I want people to know that it’s not about becoming more disciplined or knowledgeable about food and nutrition. It’s about learning to love the food you eat, live the life you love and ditch guilt and regret. I try to get my clients to look at 12 areas of their life, and then we work together to identify specific goals. More than anything, it’s about changing the lens. When we do that, incredible things happen.

How did you decide to work with women only?

I think it’s because I can identify with a woman’s experience. Women can be hard on themselves and feel like they have to look a certain way—there’s a lot of perfectionism. It’s unsustainable. Having had an eating disorder and understanding what it’s like to have a negative relationship with food, I get it. I want this to be about body positivity and lifting up fellow women.

What led you to become a practitioner and teacher of yoga?

I’d had anxiety all my life, and yoga helped me completely shift something in my head. I teach at Elevate and at Yoga Path.

We hear you’ve also come up with your own cornbread mix.

Yes! It’s called Honey Crumble Cornbread Mix, and Red Stick Spice Company mixes and sells it. I came up with it when trying to develop a really good gluten-free, dairy-free cornbread. It’s made with Red Stick Spice’s honey powder and is the culmination of lots of trial and error. Once I got it down, people were asking me to make it for them.

What are your tips to approaching New Year’s resolutions?

I think it’s a mistake to say, ‘On this day I’m going to be a new person.’ It’s definitely a process. What’s more helpful than saying what you’re going to cut out, is to say what you’re going to embrace, like taking walks or drinking more water. When we add things in that feel good and bring us joy, we’re going to be happier and make better decisions.

This article was originally published in the January 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.