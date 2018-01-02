January 2018 Calendar of Events

Ending Jan. 7

Bask in the holiday cheer a little while longer with Ice Skating on the River at the Raising Canes River Center. $12. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Jan. 5

Black Jacket Symphony reinvents Petty

The symphony presents Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedoes in a symphonic show with light displays at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater. 8 p.m. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

—

Tin Roof Brewing Company hosts Family Friday the first Friday of each month, with live music, inflatables and face painting. 5 p.m. tinroofbeer.com

Jan. 12-14

The seventh annual Louisiana Marathon takes runners through downtown Baton Rouge, LSU’s campus and surrounding areas. Not up for the full 26 miles? That’s OK. Participants can run a full, half or quarter marathon, or a 5K. thelouisianamarathon.com

Jan. 12-15

Beautifying BR

At the fourth annual MLK Festival Of Service, The Walls Project honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. while collaborating with 70+ organizations to beautify Scenic Highway. Paint murals, plant community gardens, repair homes and clear litter. See page 29 for more info. thewallsproject.org

Jan. 13

Post-race partying

After crossing the finish line, head over to the first annual Louisiana Street Food Festival at the River Plaza downtown. The festival features food from 24 chefs and live music from The Lost Bayou Ramblers. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

louisianastreetfoodfestival.com

Jan. 26

The Louisiana Law Review and Pugh Institute for Justice explores the history and future of “The 14th Amendment: 150 Years Later” in a symposium at the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. 8 a.m.-

5 p.m. law.lsu.edu

Jan. 28

The Baton Rouge Bridal Show returns to the Raising Cane’s River Center with more than 60 vendors, including florists, designers, photographers, caterers and more. $15. 1-4 p.m. n-joyeventsbr.com

IT’S CARNIVAL TIME

Jan. 28

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls downtown at 2 p.m., with pre-parade festivities happening 10 a.m.-4 p.m. along North Boulevard Town Square. caaws.org

Feb. 2

Baton Rouge’s only all-female krewe, The Mystic Krewe of Artemis, rolls downtown at 7 p.m. kreweofartemis.net

Feb. 3

The Capital City’s oldest parading krewe, Krewe of Mystique, rolls downtown at 2 p.m. krewemystique.com

Feb. 3

Stick around downtown for a full day of parading. Krewe of Orion rolls after the Krewe of Mystique at 6:30 p.m. kreweoforion.com

Feb. 9

The Krewe of Southdowns starts on Glasgow Street at 7 p.m. southdowns.org

Feb. 10

The Krewe of Spanish Town parade rolls at noon. spanishtownmardigras.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival in North Boulevard Town Square. Find event of Facebook.

On the Road

NEW ORLEANS

All month

Prospect 4 art triennial, prospectneworleans.org

Jan. 1

Alabama vs. Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, allstatesugarbowl.org

Jan. 1

Kick-Off to Tricentennial Mardi Gras, 2018nola.com

Jan. 27

Krewe du Vieux rolls in the French Quarter. Head to mardigrasneworleans.com to see the full Mardi Gras schedule.

Jan. 28

King Cake Festival, kingcakefestival.org

LAFAYETTE

Jan. 10

Jerry Seinfeld at Heymann Performing Arts Center, heymanncenter.com

Jan. 21

Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage at Heymann Performing Arts Center, heymanncenter.com

Jan. 11-12

John Hiatt and The Goners at Acadiana Center for the Arts, acadianacenterforthearts.org