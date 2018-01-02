January 2018 Calendar of Events

Ending Jan. 7
Bask in the holiday cheer a little while longer with Ice Skating on the River at the Raising Canes River Center. $12. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
Jan. 5
Black Jacket Symphony reinvents Petty
The symphony presents Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedoes in a symphonic show with light displays at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater. 8 p.m. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
—
Tin Roof Brewing Company hosts Family Friday the first Friday of each month, with live music, inflatables and face painting. 5 p.m. tinroofbeer.com
Jan. 12-14
The seventh annual Louisiana Marathon takes runners through downtown Baton Rouge, LSU’s campus and surrounding areas. Not up for the full 26 miles? That’s OK. Participants can run a full, half or quarter marathon, or a 5K. thelouisianamarathon.com
Jan. 12-15
Beautifying BR
At the fourth annual MLK Festival Of Service, The Walls Project honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. while collaborating with 70+ organizations to beautify Scenic Highway. Paint murals, plant community gardens, repair homes and clear litter. See page 29 for more info. thewallsproject.org
Jan. 13
Post-race partying
After crossing the finish line, head over to the first annual Louisiana Street Food Festival at the River Plaza downtown. The festival features food from 24 chefs and live music from The Lost Bayou Ramblers. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
louisianastreetfoodfestival.com
Jan. 26
The Louisiana Law Review and Pugh Institute for Justice explores the history and future of “The 14th Amendment: 150 Years Later” in a symposium at the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. 8 a.m.-
5 p.m. law.lsu.edu
Jan. 28
The Baton Rouge Bridal Show returns to the Raising Cane’s River Center with more than 60 vendors, including florists, designers, photographers, caterers and more. $15. 1-4 p.m. n-joyeventsbr.com
IT’S CARNIVAL TIME
Jan. 28
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls downtown at 2 p.m., with pre-parade festivities happening 10 a.m.-4 p.m. along North Boulevard Town Square. caaws.org
Feb. 2
Baton Rouge’s only all-female krewe, The Mystic Krewe of Artemis, rolls downtown at 7 p.m. kreweofartemis.net
Feb. 3
The Capital City’s oldest parading krewe, Krewe of Mystique, rolls downtown at 2 p.m. krewemystique.com
Feb. 3
Stick around downtown for a full day of parading. Krewe of Orion rolls after the Krewe of Mystique at 6:30 p.m. kreweoforion.com
Feb. 9
The Krewe of Southdowns starts on Glasgow Street at 7 p.m. southdowns.org
Feb. 10
The Krewe of Spanish Town parade rolls at noon. spanishtownmardigras.com
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival in North Boulevard Town Square. Find event of Facebook.
On the Road
NEW ORLEANS
All month
Prospect 4 art triennial, prospectneworleans.org
Jan. 1
Alabama vs. Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, allstatesugarbowl.org
Jan. 1
Kick-Off to Tricentennial Mardi Gras, 2018nola.com
Jan. 27
Krewe du Vieux rolls in the French Quarter. Head to mardigrasneworleans.com to see the full Mardi Gras schedule.
Jan. 28
King Cake Festival, kingcakefestival.org
LAFAYETTE
Jan. 10
Jerry Seinfeld at Heymann Performing Arts Center, heymanncenter.com
Jan. 21
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage at Heymann Performing Arts Center, heymanncenter.com
Jan. 11-12
John Hiatt and The Goners at Acadiana Center for the Arts, acadianacenterforthearts.org
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!