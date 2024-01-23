Bring the heat: Creamy Thai Peanut Sauce

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons agave nectar

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

¼ cup vegetable oil

1. Combine all of the ingredients except the sesame and vegetable oils in the bowl of a food processor or blender.

2. Turn on the processor, and slowly pour in the sesame and vegetable oils until the dressing is smooth and creamy.

3. Pour the dressing into an airtight container and chill until ready to serve. Serve the Creamy Thai Peanut Sauce alongside the spicy lettuce wraps, or toss with your favorite salad greens.