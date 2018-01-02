Baton Rouge knows a thing or two about how to top an oyster

OYSTERS WITH BLOODY MARY GRANITA (pictured above)

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

jolieoysterbar.com

Downtown’s Jolie Pearl presents all sorts of ways to enjoy the beloved bivalve, including raw with cold toppings. Here, icy shavings of frozen bloody mary gild the oyster, adding enough zest to elevate but not overpower it.

OYSTERS BIENVILLE

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant,

parrains.com

Oysters Bienville is a New Orleans-born classic—oysters on the half shell are draped in a mixture of shrimp, mushrooms, wine, bell peppers, cream and Romano cheese, and topped with breadcrumbs and broiled. It’s rich and luscious with a little tang.

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

Mike Anderson’s Seafood

mikeandersons.com

Mike Anderson’s version delivers the Pernod punch expected in Oysters Rockefeller, which was developed at Antoine’s Restaurant in 1889. Part of its longstanding 2+2+2 Oysters appetizer, which also features Bienville and Italian, it’s the perfect way to eat your spinach.

CHARBROILED OYSTERS

Mansurs on the Boulevard

mansursontheboulevard.com

Louisiana’s love affair with charbroiled oysters started decades ago at the original Drago’s Restaurant in Metairie, but Mansurs is also known throughout the region for its excellent rendition. Sit at the bar while the oysters are shucked and then chargrilled with a rich medley of garlic butter, cheese and herbs. A little fresh lump crabmeat on top? Sure, why not?

OYSTERS DIABLO

Phil’s Oyster Bar

philsoysterbar.com

The latest iteration of Phil’s on Perkins Road is, of course, known for raw oysters on the half shell. But it also serves a mean chargrilled oyster in four different styles, including the spicy Diablo. Once you’ve forked up the saucy oysters, sop up the remaining goodness with crusty French bread.

This article was originally published in the January 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.