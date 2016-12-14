Tips to spice up your Christmas tree with simple edible ornaments

Who says a Christmas tree can’t be tasty? With edible ornaments, you can combine your love of food and Christmas while having some DIY fun. Here are some mouth-watering edible ornaments your family (and Santa) might want to steal.

Note: Most of these ideas have their origins in the days when the tree was decorated on Christmas Eve and taken down just a few days later. If you do plan on sampling some of these edible ornaments, consider adding them to the tree later in the holiday season so they stay fresh and tasty.

Candy canes

These are Christmas classics that no tree is complete without. Shake things up by making your own, and add rainbow colors for even more fun.

Pretzels

Only two steps for these simple ornaments: Buy some ornament hooks and crispy twisted pretzels. Hook the pretzels, and stick them on the tree however you want. The best part is if any pretzels break while you try to put them on the tree, you can just eat them.

Walnuts and/or apples

These edible ornaments make for one good-looking tree, and there’s the added bonus of not feeling bad for eating them. Not to mention, they are incredibly simple to make. Some ribbon and pliable wire will go a long way. Look for smaller apples that won’t weigh down the tree’s branches.

Popcorn garland

Popcorn garland is another edible ornament classic that you can spice up by adding cranberries for that extra festiveness. Simply thread the popcorn and cranberries onto a string and arrange on the tree.

Popcorn balls

A yummier, more Christmasy twist on traditional popcorn garland. Follow this recipe for optimal sweetness.

Cookies

If you’re looking for something both festive and tasty, try these cookie ornaments. They’re loads of fun to make with the whole family and so delicious that you may find them mysteriously disappearing from the tree each day. Bonus: If you’re really in the Christmas spirit, try this gigantic cookie ornament, too.

Alternatives

Can’t be bothered to make your own edible ornaments, or simply don’t have the time? There’s a website for that. Check out these ready-made edible cookie ornaments. Beware though, the closer it gets to Christmas, the more frequently they sell out.