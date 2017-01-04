Spatula Diaries: Colorful chicken tomatillo soup to help you keep your resolutions

Chicken Tomatillo Soup. Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

Well, here we are. The holidays are over, a cold front’s moving through this week, and you’re trying to eat better. That makes it the perfect time for this chicken tomatillo soup—an easy-to-assemble colorful amalgam of fresh peppers, lean chicken and tomatillos.

I’ve said it before here, but tomatillos are probably the simplest, yet one of the more underused ingredients out there. And they add incredible citrusy punch.

This soup, inspired in part by a past Cooking Light recipe, is reminiscent of tortilla soup, and it’s enhanced with yummy toppings like crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro and avocado. Fresh lime juice is essential for bringing it all together. Enjoy!

Chicken Tomatillo Soup

Servings: 8

Quick spice blend:

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh ground black pepper

For the soup:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 ¼ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 2), cut into bite-size pieces

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 cups chopped fresh tomatillos (remove husks, wash and chop like you would a fresh tomato)

2 cups fresh corn kernels

4 cups chicken broth

1 28-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

¼ cup fresh lime juice

8 fresh 6-inch corn tortillas

Optional toppings:

Fresh cilantro

Chopped scallions

Crumbled queso fresco or grated pepper jack

Sour cream or Mexican crema

Fresh avocado

Fresh jalapeño

Combine the spice blend of chili powder, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper in a small bowl and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a Dutch oven or large saucepan, add the chicken and sprinkle with about 1 ½ tablespoons of the spice blend. Sauté until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan, return the heat to medium and add the onions, peppers and garlic, sprinkling about a tablespoon of the spice blend on top. Sauté for about 5 to 7 minutes or until soft. Return the chicken to pan and add the tomatillo, corn, broth and tomatoes. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 15 minutes. Just before serving, add the lime juice.

Ladle into bowls lined with corn tortillas and serve with any of the suggested toppings.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.