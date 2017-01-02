A skinny supper for 2017

Photo by Amy Shutt.

For the dinner menu:

– Shredded Kale with Caramelized Onions

– Balsamic and Herb Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop

SHREDDED KALE WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Pairing the chops with sautéed kale makes for a very hearty and satisfying meal without weighing you down. To help make your meal prep easier, most grocery stores have many different types of shredded kale, broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts mixes to choose from that would go well with the caramelized onions.

SERVINGS: 4

1 bag of shredded kale & Brussels sprouts mix

1 medium red onion, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

¼ teaspoon dried herbes de Provence

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the onion in the olive oil along with the vinegar, honey, salt, pepper and herbes de Provence for 4-5 minutes or until the onions are very soft and golden in color.

2. Add in the kale mix and toss everything to blend well. Cover and allow the mixture to cook 2 minutes.

3. Remove the lid and stir. Continue to sauté for another 1-2 minutes.

4. Divide among 4 serving plates and top each with a pork chop. Serve immediately.

Balsamic and Herb Grilled Center-cut Pork Chop

Pork is another favorite of ours. Center-cut pork chops are tender and delicious. They take very little time on the grill and — because the fat is around the edge of the meat, not marbled through — they are a very lean cut. This flavorful marinade is also quick and delicious with the pork.

SERVINGS: 4

4 4-6-ounce center-cut pork chops

1 clove minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon fresh chopped thyme

¼ teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons olive oil

1. Rinse the pork chops and pat them dry and place them in a shallow dish.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients and pour the mixture over the pork. Marinate the pork for 30 minutes.

3. Heat the grill to 400 degrees and grill the pork chops for 5-6 minutes. Flip them over and continue grilling for an additional 3-4 minutes. Remove the pork chops from the grill and place them on a plate. Cover them with foil and allow them to rest 5 minutes before serving.

This article was originally published in the January 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.