Keep your resolutions with these healthy recipes for every meal of the day

Photo by Amy Shutt.

January is the time to reassess things and make New Year’s resolutions about eating healthier, working out more and just getting back on track. With that in mind, this month we have created a full day’s worth of dishes to help you develop a healthy, low-carb and well-balanced diet. All the recipes are easy to manage and take little time to prepare. They are also satisfying and will help fuel you up to keep going through the day without added sugars, carbs, gluten or processed ingredients. Happy New Year!

THE MENU

Recipes by Tracey Koch

BREAKFAST

– Homemade Almond Milk

– Coddled Egg

– Broiled Sweet Potato with Cinnamon and Honey

LUNCH

– Roasted Garlic and Butternut Squash Bisque

– Grilled Tuna Lettuce Wraps with Avocado and Grapefruit Salsa

DINNER

– Shredded Kale with Caramelized Onions

– Balsamic and Herb Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop

This article was originally published in the January 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.