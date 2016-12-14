From ‘inRegister’: Holiday recipe makeovers courtesy of local dietitians

Photos courtesy PBRC

We all want to enjoy those traditional holiday staples like turkey, dressing and decadent desserts. But it’s not always realistic to try to deny yourself the holiday foods you enjoy, says Renee Puyau, a registered dietitian and director of the metabolic research kitchen at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

What Puyau and her team suggests is taking a few recipes at a time and seeing where you can work in extra fruits and veggies. It doesn’t have to be the whole meal, she says, but working with just a few recipes helps you add back in some essential vitamins and minerals.

The Pennington team developed, tested and perfected three made-over versions of holiday classics that will spice up your holiday table, including Fruit and Nut Dark Chocolate Bark, Green Apple Dressing and a Sparkling Berry Mocktail.

Check out all the recipes from inRegister.