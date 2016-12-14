Fast Break: Nando’s offers authentic Mexican lunch

A sample of tamales, flautas and chile relleno at Nando's Mexican Restaurant. Photos by Ischelle Martin

There’s one thing I know about Nando’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina—you won’t leave hungry.

The eatery, which opened this summer on Coursey Boulevard, offers an ambitious menu of Mexican cuisine at large portions and reasonable prices.

When walking into Nando’s, the restaurant’s design makes the space feel instantly welcoming. The walls are a deep yellow with teal and magenta accents. The wooden chairs and bar help bring warmth to the bright space. Nando’s is a larger restaurant, so the cozy design elements help make the space feel not as spread out.

Once seated, the waiter brought out the restaurant’s extensive menu, which makes choosing what to try a difficult task.

I decided to make things a bit easier by ordering strictly from the lunch menu, which is available Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There are only 15 options on the lunch menu, and it looked a lot easier to choose from on a quick lunch break.

I went with the Fajita Tacos with chicken. The plate came with two tacos fully dressed, along with rice and beans and more lettuce and tomato to add.

The first thing I noticed about these tacos were the tortillas, which tasted like they were quickly dropped in the fryer before being filled. They had more of a homemade, from-scratch taste than most tortillas you receive at Mexican restaurants.

Inside the tortillas was lettuce, cheese and the fajita chicken. The chicken was a solid addition to the taco, offering something that was simply seasoned and melded with all the other flavors.

While Nando’s isn’t doing anything revolutionary with these tacos, they’re providing an authentic Mexican meal which can be hard to find among the Tex-Mex and other Mexican-styled cuisine offered in restaurants.

My lunch partner ordered from the larger menu and got the Alejandro which includes a tamale, a flauta and a chile relleno, plus rice and beans. This plate is enough for a meal and some leftovers, and my lunch mate particularly liked the flauta and the option to taste a variety of dishes.

Add this to your list of places to go for healthy portions of authentic Mexican fare.

Nando’s is located at 13686 Coursey Blvd. It’s open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.