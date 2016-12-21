Dine Roundup: Red Stick Spice ‘Sip & Shop,’ Varsity Theatre benefit concert and other events

Shelves full of spice at Red Stick Spice Co. in Mid City. Photo by Miriam Buckner

Tonight: ‘Sip & Shop’ at Red Stick Spice Co.

Enjoy a holiday shopping spree at the Red Stick Spice Company with its “Sip & Shop” event.

From 5-7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 21, guests can shop while listening to music from the local band The Sun Room. Treats and drinks will be served, including mulled wine and the “Mid City Masala” signature cocktail. Check out the Facebook event page for more information.

Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

‘Rock The Bank’ event coming to Varsity Theatre

Head to the Varsity Theatre this Thursday, Dec. 22, for “Rock The Bank,” a benefit concert for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The event is the “Blair Gilley & Friends Christmas Charity Concert,” and other performers include January Noise and David Borne.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 with VIP packages available for $50. VIP tickets allow for balcony access, plus catering and drinks from Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar and Tin Roof Brewing Company.

Ortlieb Foundation to hold event at VooDoo BBQ

Head to the VooDoo BBQ & Grill on Drusilla Lane to help support the Ortlieb Foundation.

From 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a $25 admission allows you to enjoy barbecue while helping raise money for scholarships for cancer survivors.

Check out the Facebook event page for more information. Tickets are available on Eventbee.