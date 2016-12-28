Dine Roundup: How farmers handled a tough 2016; Jazz Brunch and more events

In a photo taken Aug. 14, the Fletcher family’s strawberry fields (in the foreground) at Fletcher Farm in Pontchatoula are shown inundated with floodwater. Image courtesy BREADA

Louisiana farmers struggled through tough 2016

Local farmers struggled in 2016 as depressed commodity prices continued for the second straight year. Those struggles were compounded by wetter than usual weather conditions and, of course, historical flooding, according to the LSU AgCenter and a recent Daily Report story.

After several years of relatively high prices, many producers made significant investment in their operations, but the downturn in prices is now causing financial hardships for some. While the weather did not cause the statewide average yield of many crops to drop significantly, the numbers don’t reflect the true picture. Many acres went unharvested because they were in such poor condition, and those acres are not included in yield averages. Some harvested crops had major price reductions because of quality issues. Daily Report has the full story.

Find out how to help struggling farmers through the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (or BREADA).

Boudreaux’s Catering to hold New Year’s Day jazz brunch

Celebrate the new year on the first day of 2017 with Boudreaux’s Catering.

The New Year’s Day Jazz Brunch will consist of a brunch buffet, bottomless beverages and entertainment.

The brunch runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and tickets are $22 for adults and $8 for children younger than 10. Tickets can be purchased here. Boudreaux’s Catering is at 2647 Government St.

Broadmoor United Methodist Church to hold New Year’s Day potluck

The Methodist Church’s Broadmoor Celebration Singles is holding a New Year’s Day event with mingling and a potluck lunch of ham and drinks, according to the Facebook event page. Event organizers ask guests to bring a side or dessert.

The lunch will begin at 11:45 a.m. at 10230 Mollylea Drive in Adult Ed Building, Room 101.