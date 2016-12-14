Dine Roundup: Denham Springs’ Rouses reopens, Brunch on the Patio, plus other holiday happenings

Rouses Market in Baton Rouge. Photo courtesy Rouses Market

Denham Springs’ Rouses Market reopens today

A little more than four months since the Capital Region was hit by massive flooding, the Denham Springs Rouses Supermarket has reopened its doors.

The Juban Crossing market took in four feet of water, affecting its structure, destroying inventory and impacting the livelihood of its employees. But now the store has rebuilt and is welcoming back its employees, who had been relocated to Baton Rouge and Ponchatoula stores following the flood, according to a press release.

The official reopening started today, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m.

Brickyard South the setting for Brunch on the Patio this weekend

The local group Baton Rouge Brunches is hosting a “Christmas Brunch on the Patio” event Saturday, Dec. 17, at Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. The event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature chef Kyle Rome of Red, White, and Que Food Truck and Kickstands Kitchen serving up a three-course brunch featuring chicken and waffles, cochon benedict, smoked chicken thighs and more.

There will be live music by Luis Mariani and Jude Dupont, door prizes and an ugly Christmas sweater contest. Cost is $25 and includes the brunch and three cocktail pairings.

Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

Draft House to hold two-year anniversary party Saturday

Celebrate Draft House with its Hoppy Holidays Two-Year Anniversary Party.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, noon-2 a.m., the restaurant will offer live entertainment, giveaways and plenty of beer. A $10 wristband gets you four flight glasses of any of Draft House’s 95 draft beers, according to the Facebook event.

Draft House is at 421 Third St. More information is available on Facebook.

‘Santa Rocks the Rowe’ at Perkins Rowe Saturday

Perkins Rowe is getting into the holiday spirit with its Santa Rocks the Rowe event.

The Saturday, Dec. 17, event includes the Baton Rouge Concert Band, carriage rides plus other children’s activities 6-8:30 p.m., according to the Facebook event. Also look out for snow and mistletoe.

The Radio Bar holding Holiday Beer Tasting next Wednesday

The Radio Bar welcomes you to try a few of its seasonal beers at a Holiday Beer Tasting.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the bar will feature beers like the Delirium Noel, Shiner Cheer and others, 5:30-7 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.

The event is free. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.