From ‘Daily Report’: Elsie’s Plate & Pie moving into former Honeymoon Bungalow spot

The former Honeymoon Bungalow is set to become a restaurant and pie shop. Photo by Jordan Hefler

A new restaurant and pie shop is coming to Mid City, with Elsie’s Plate & Pie set to open in the former Honeymoon Bungalow building on Government Street in a few months.

Paul Dupre, owner of Elsie’s Plate & Pie, says he plans to begin renovations to the building in the next month and open in late April or early May. Dupre got the building rezoned in November and signed a lease last week.

Dupre says he’s been managing restaurants for around 20 years and saw an opportunity to open his own business in an up-and-coming area in Baton Rouge. Elsie’s will be his first endeavor.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a really long time,” Dupre says. “I actually live a couple blocks from where the restaurant is going to be and I see that area changing and becoming the cool spot in town.”

