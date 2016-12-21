25 creative Christmas cookie recipes to sweeten up your holiday

There are so many rich, vibrant and delicious flavors associated with the holidays, and yet, the usual cookie suspects keep showing up at all our Christmas gatherings. You don’t need another recipe for snickerdoodles or gingerbread men this year.
If you’re looking to dazzle at your neighborhood cookie swap or your judgmental in-laws’ Christmas Eve gathering, try out one of these festive, outside-the-jar recipes.
1. Melty marshmallow-stuffed hot chocolate cookies
2. Vanilla chai shortbread cookies
3. Chocolate pecan pie cookies
5. Melt-in-your-mouth eggnog cookies
6. Caramel apple cider cookies
7. Gingersnap sandwich cookies with eggnog frosting
10. Christmas tree cookie stacks
12. Rosemary shortbread cookies
13. Partridge-in-a-pear-tree cookies
14. Apple pie cookies with cinnamon whipped cream
15. Cranberry ginger pistachio sugar cookies
16. Brown butter and maple brown sugar cookies
17. Stained glass window sugar cookies
18. Nutella-stuffed snowball cookies
19. Spiced ginger crinkle cookies
21. Sugar plum shortbread cookies
22. Pecan pie shortbread cookies
23. Amaretto creams
24. Spiked Bailey’s cookie shots
25. And for good measure: a reliable, non-spreading sugar cookie recipe for your decorating needs
