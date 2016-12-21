25 creative Christmas cookie recipes to sweeten up your holiday

There are so many rich, vibrant and delicious flavors associated with the holidays, and yet, the usual cookie suspects keep showing up at all our Christmas gatherings. You don’t need another recipe for snickerdoodles or gingerbread men this year.

If you’re looking to dazzle at your neighborhood cookie swap or your judgmental in-laws’ Christmas Eve gathering, try out one of these festive, outside-the-jar recipes.

1. Melty marshmallow-stuffed hot chocolate cookies

A video posted by Averie Sunshine (@averiesunshine) on Nov 12, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

2. Vanilla chai shortbread cookies

3. Chocolate pecan pie cookies

4. Homemade mint Oreos

A photo posted by Amber (@amber_dessertnowdinnerlater) on Mar 10, 2015 at 11:18am PDT

5. Melt-in-your-mouth eggnog cookies

6. Caramel apple cider cookies

7. Gingersnap sandwich cookies with eggnog frosting

8. Salted caramel florentines

A photo posted by Alyssa (@mysequinedlife) on Aug 18, 2015 at 8:23pm PDT

9. Candy cane cookies

10. Christmas tree cookie stacks

11. Raspberry bow tie cookies

12. Rosemary shortbread cookies

A photo posted by Heather Baird (@sprinklebakes) on Dec 7, 2014 at 4:31pm PST

13. Partridge-in-a-pear-tree cookies

14. Apple pie cookies with cinnamon whipped cream

15. Cranberry ginger pistachio sugar cookies

16. Brown butter and maple brown sugar cookies

17. Stained glass window sugar cookies

18. Nutella-stuffed snowball cookies

19. Spiced ginger crinkle cookies

20. Santa’s trash cookies

21. Sugar plum shortbread cookies

22. Pecan pie shortbread cookies

A photo posted by Megan Turner (@emotionalbaker) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:27pm PST

23. Amaretto creams

24. Spiked Bailey’s cookie shots

25. And for good measure: a reliable, non-spreading sugar cookie recipe for your decorating needs