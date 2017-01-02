Pop artist DLo talks about his work and inspiration

Images courtesy of DLo.

“[This is] one of my most recent live paintings and one that I actually collaborated with my cousin JZumo [Jacob Zumo] on. It’s a portrait of Prince that we painted at Club 1913 a couple weeks ago. I think it’s a good representation of my style that I like to do in a lot of my work. The colorful rainbow shapes are a recurring theme in a lot of my paintings. Jacob likes to call them the ‘DLo shapes.’”

About the artist:

David Losavio, or DLo, strives to stand out as an artist with his brightly colored canvases and live painting events. The Baton Rouge native originally planned to pursue baseball in college, but when that fell through, he found art as a new outlet with the help of his cousin and artist, Jacob Zumo, or JZumo. He says Zumo taught him everything he knows, and that he gets a lot of his abstract style from him. Losavio is still in school, studying Information Systems & Decision Sciences at LSU. He says keeping art and school separate was something he always planned on to keep his artistic style away from the traditional by-the-books method. But outside of schoolwork, the artist creates complex paintings of pop culture icons like Chance the Rapper or Saints quarterback Drew Brees in bright, colorful swirls. davidlosavio.com

This article was originally published in the January 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.