People to Watch in the Capital Region for 2017

It only takes one person, one idea to make a difference. At 225, we are fortunate to start off every new year by highlighting those game-changers. This year, we’ve got 19 locals to celebrate.
Whether they are making astronomical discoveries about our universe, reinvigorating a football team, advocating for civil and social change in our city or opening trendy new food concepts, they are each making Baton Rouge a cooler, better place to live.
We couldn’t be prouder to share this city with them.
Profiles by Mark Clements, David Jacobs, Benjamin Leger, Kayla Randall, Meg Ryan, Jennifer Tormo and Kaci Yoder
Portraits by Collin Richie
Pedram Taheri, Owner of Pedram Couture
Clark & Whitney Gaines, Owners of White Star Market
Gary Chambers Jr., Community Activist and Publisher of The Rouge Collection
James & Lina Jacobs, Co-owners of Magpie Cafe
Dima Ghawi, Motivational Speaker and Leadership Coach
Dr. I. Steven Udvarhelyi, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
Jennifer Maggio, Founder of the Life of a Single Mom Ministries
Gaby González, Spokesperson for LIGO, LSU Physics and Astronomy Professor
Garret Graves, U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District of Louisiana
Debby Gaudet, Owner of Debby Gaudet’s Screen Actors Studio
Ed Orgeron, LSU Football Coach
These articles were originally published in the January 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.
